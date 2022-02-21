UrduPoint.com

China's Shenzhen Reports 6 Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China's Shenzhen reports 6 local confirmed COVID-19 cases

SHENZHEN, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen reported six new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new local asymptomatic carrier on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

Five of the seven new infections were found among close contacts of previously reported cases. The other two were detected during the city's nucleic acid testings for key groups.

The new cases have been sent to a designated hospital for medical treatment and are in stable condition.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Sunday

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

41 seconds ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

17 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

45 minutes ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

2 hours ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>