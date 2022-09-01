BEIJING, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts will conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs) for the first time on Thursday, announced the China Manned Space Agency.

The three Chinese astronauts have been working and living in orbit for 88 days since they were sent into space onboard the Shenzhou-14 spaceship and entered the combination of the country's space station on June 5, according to the agency.

The trio is currently in good condition, and the combination is operating stably. All conditions for the crew's first EVAs are in place, the agency added.