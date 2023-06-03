UrduPoint.com

China's Shenzhou-15 Astronauts To Return To Earth On June 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

JIUQUAN, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :China's Shenzhou-15 astronauts will return to Earth on June 4, having completed all their scheduled tasks, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Friday.

The three astronauts handed over the control of the space station to the Shenzhou-16 crew on Friday, completing the country's second in-orbit crew rotation, according to the CMSA.

They will touch down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The landing site has completed the preparations for the return of the three astronauts, the CMSA said.

