China's Shenzhou-16 Astronauts Conduct Fluid Physics Experiments

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

China's Shenzhou-16 astronauts conduct fluid physics experiments

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :China's Shenzhou-16 astronauts recently worked with researchers on the ground in a number of in-orbit experiments including fluid physics experiments and cold atom interferometer set-up, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

In the microgravity environment of space, fluid physics research has a wide range of applications, such as spacecraft thermal management and propellant management, said the CASC.

The crew have been working and living in-orbit for a month and a half, and they have completed tasks such as the installation of the space radiation biological exposure experiment equipment and electric propulsion system gas cylinder.

In the following missions, they will carry out extravehicular activities, install extravehicular payloads and conduct space station maintenance and other tasks.

