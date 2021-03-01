UrduPoint.com
China's Shijiazhuang Allows Cinemas, Gyms To Resume Business

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:40 AM

China's Shijiazhuang allows cinemas, gyms to resume business

SHIJIAZHUANG, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, on Monday allowed cultural and entertainment venues, including cinemas, gyms, internet bars and memorial halls, to resume business after a resurgence of COVID-19 in the city subsided.

The venues must strictly enforce anti-epidemic measures, including disinfection of facilities and compulsory wearing of masks, according to local authorities.

Cinemas and theaters must cap their visitor numbers at 50 percent of the total capacity and enforce staggered seating arrangements, the city government said.

Shijiazhuang in late February cleared all its high-and medium-risk areas for COVID-19 after local communities found no new confirmed cases during two weeks of screening.

The megacity reported a daily increase of more than 80 COVID-19 cases at the peak of the latest resurgence starting in early January, accounting for the bulk of the province's total.

