SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Local legislature in the city of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, on Friday appointed Ma Yujun as the city's vice mayor and acting mayor.

The decision was made at the 33rd session of the Standing Committee of the 14th Shijiazhuang Municipal People's Congress, according to a statement issued by the standing committee.

Born in 1965, Ma started serving as head of the provincial department of science and technology in 2017.