China's Shijiazhuang Resumes Passenger Train Service

Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

SHIJIAZHUANG, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang, hard-hit by the recent COVID-19 resurgence, on Monday resumed the city's passenger train service as the epidemic situation improves.

The city announced that it would start to resume highway services and keep the current measures on passenger flights and inter-provincial and inter-city coach services.

The city tightened travel controls to curb the spread of the virus early last month by taking measures including suspending public transport, passenger flights, trains and long-distance coach services as well as restricting highway traffic.

Public transportation services in the city started resumption late last month.

Hebei Province, which administers Shijiazhuang, reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic infections Sunday.

