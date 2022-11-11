UrduPoint.com

China's Singles Day Shopping Spree Enters Final Stretch

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :China's Singles Day shopping bonanza entered its final stretch 0on Friday, with all eyes on whether sales can top a record one trillion Yuan ($140 billion) despite the country's struggling economy.

Conceived by technology giant Alibaba, the informal holiday's title riffs on a tongue-in-cheek celebration of singlehood inspired by the four ones -- "11/11" -- that denote its date of November 11.

It has grown to encompass much of China's retail sector -- including traditional brick-and-mortar stores, second-hand sales platforms and even rival shopping giant JD.com -- with merchants offering varying levels of discounts starting in late October.

The combined gross value of products sold by Alibaba and JD.com this year "may surpass a trillion yuan," Xiaofeng Wang, principal analyst at research firm Forrester, said in a note -- up from the total of 965 billion yuan raked in at last year's event.

Once a festival of frenzied consumption led by Alibaba's effervescent founder Jack Ma, Singles Day has been more muted in recent years as Beijing cracks down on online platforms.

Last year's holiday was virtually ignored by state-controlled news outlets with a host of other events competing for shoppers' wallets.

Beijing resident Liu Yingxue said the Single's Day atmosphere was "not as enthusiastic" as in previous years.

"Platforms like (Alibaba's) Taobao and JD.com used to have more ads and promotions," she told AFP.

"And they don't give so many discounts these days."

