Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Phase III trials of a vaccine developed by Sinopharm found it was 79 percent effective against Covid-19, the Chinese pharma giant announced Wednesday, lower than rival jabs developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

"Sinopharm CNBG Beijing's inactivated coronavirus vaccine exhibits safety after vaccination... the protective effect of the vaccine against Covid-19 is 79.34%," said Beijing Institute of Biological Products -- a Sinopharm subsidiary.