JINAN, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Joyoung, a small kitchen appliances maker in China, said Wednesday it posted a 9.26 percent year-on-year growth in net profit in 2019.

Joyoung Co., Ltd. said its net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached 824.11 million Yuan (about 116.

24 million U.S. Dollars) in 2019.

The company recorded revenue of 9.35 billion yuan in 2019, an increase of 14.48 percent year on year.

Established in 1994 in east China's Shandong Province, Joyoung focuses on the development and production of small kitchen appliances, including soymilk makers, blenders and rice cookers.