HAIKOU, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:Assembly of the core module of the world's first commercial small modular reactor (SMR), Linglong One, was completed on Thursday, according to its developer, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

This marks the peak of the installation process of Linglong One, representing a historic step in the miniaturization of global nuclear energy and confirming that China is at the forefront globally in terms of modular SMR construction.

Located in south China's island province of Hainan, Linglong One is a multi-purpose small modular pressurized water reactor self-developed by the CNNC.

The core module is the key component of Linglong One, and was independently designed and purchased by the Nuclear Power Institute of China under the CNNC. It includes the likes of pressure vessels and steam generators