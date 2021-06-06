UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Smartphone Shipments Expected To Grow 6 Pct In 2021: Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

China's smartphone shipments expected to grow 6 pct in 2021: report

BEIJING, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The shipment of smartphones in China is expected to grow 6 percent year on year in 2021, according to an industrial report published by global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Though the country's smartphone market saw robust growth in the first quarter, especially in the first two months of the year, there is no obvious overall trend of upgrading phones among Chinese consumers, said the IDC.

The company projected that China's smartphone shipment volume would contract in the second quarter and in the second half of the year.

In terms of the global smartphone market, the company has raised its near-term outlook, forecasting that global smartphone shipments would expand 7.7 percent year on year to reach 1.38 billion units in 2021.

Related Topics

China Company Market Billion

Recent Stories

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

3 minutes ago

Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Im ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to cut some import duties to boost manufa ..

3 minutes ago

US' Possible Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome U ..

5 minutes ago

SEHA announces extended operating hours for the CO ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.