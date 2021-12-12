UrduPoint.com

China's SME Development Picks Up In November

Sun 12th December 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :China's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development Index, based on a survey of 3,000 SMEs, rose 0.2 points from the previous month to 86.3 in November, the latest industry data showed.

The increase ended seven straight months of decline, but the current level is still lower than that in the same period of 2020 and 2019, according to the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises.

The index contains multiple sub-indexes to gauge the performances and expectations of SMEs.

A reading below 100 indicates dented vitality.

In November, the sub-indexes for financing, labor force and operating costs remained above 100.

As for the sub-indexes gauging sentiment in different sectors, the indexes of industry, construction, transportation and postal services, and computer software recorded an upturn, while those for real estate, wholesale and retail, social services, and accommodation and catering registered a contraction.

