UrduPoint.com

China's SOEs Bring In Huge Social Capital In Past Decade

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China's SOEs bring in huge social capital in past decade

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have brought in over 2.5 trillion Yuan (373.56 billion U.S. Dollars) of social capital since 2013, an official said Friday.

Peng Huagang, a spokesperson for the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, told a press conference that more than 70 percent of centrally administered SOEs and 54 percent of local SOEs are now mixed-ownership ones.

The SOEs have seen optimized ownership structure and corporate governance, Peng said.

China has been pushing forward mixed-ownership reform in its SOEs, which brings private investors on board to enhance their operational efficiency, optimize the capital structure, and improve competitiveness.

In the next step, the reform will be advanced steadily, Peng said, citing efforts to further improve SOE's governance structure, give full play to the positive role of strategic investors, and make the market-based operation mechanisms more flexible and efficient.

Related Topics

China Billion

Recent Stories

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

1 hour ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

2 hours ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

2 hours ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.