Open Menu

China's SOEs Register Steady Revenue Growth

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

China's SOEs register steady revenue growth

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :-- China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw increased revenue in the first five months of this year, official data shows.

The SOEs raked in 32.91 trillion Yuan (about 4.55 trillion U.S. Dollars) in operating revenue in the January-May period, up 6.

2 percent from the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

The combined profits of SOEs went up 10.9 percent year on year to 1.78 trillion yuan in the first five months.

By the end of May, the average debt-to-asset ratio of SOEs stood at 64.8 percent, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous year.

Related Topics

China Same May From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

17 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

17 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

18 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

18 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

18 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

20 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous