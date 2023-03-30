BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) --:China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw increased revenues in the first two months of this year, official data shows.

The SOEs raked in 12.24 trillion Yuan (about 1.78 trillion U.S.

Dollars) in operating revenues in the January-February period, up 5 percent from the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

The combined profits of SOEs went up 9.9 percent year on year to 650.56 billion yuan in the first two months.