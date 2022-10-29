UrduPoint.com

China's Software Industry Maintains Revenue Growth In Jan.-Sept.

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :China's software sector reported steady growth in business revenues and profits in the first three quarters, official data showed.

In the Jan.-Sept. period, the sector's business revenues rose by 9.8 percent year on year to reach 7.48 trillion Yuan (about 1.04 trillion U.S.

Dollars), said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Firms in the sector raked in 793 billion yuan in combined profits, edging up 2.7 percent year on year, the data showed.

Exports of China's software services maintained growth momentum, as the year-on-year growth accelerated to 5.7 percent in the same period, 0.9 percentage points higher than that in the first eight months.

