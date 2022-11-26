UrduPoint.com

China's Software Sector Sees Robust Revenue Growth In First 10 Months

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

China's software sector sees robust revenue growth in first 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :China's software industry reported a 10-percent increase in business revenue in the first ten months of 2022, according to official data.

Revenue totaled 8.42 trillion Yuan (about 1.18 trillion U.S. Dollars) during the period, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows.

Companies in this sector raked in more than 1 trillion yuan in combined profits -- up 4.5 percent year on year.

In the first ten months, revenue of information technology services stood at nearly 5.46 trillion yuan, up 10.1 percent year on year. Revenue of cloud computing and big data services totaled 823.4 billion yuan, up 7.7 percent year on year

Related Topics

Technology Business From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral ..

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b

48 minutes ago
 Committee formed to prepare road map for interest- ..

Committee formed to prepare road map for interest-free banking system: Dar

2 hours ago
 Mobile users won't be able to download Google pla ..

Mobile users won't be able to download Google playstore in Pakistan from Dec 1

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.