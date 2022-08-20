UrduPoint.com

China's Solar Power Investment Surges In Jan.-July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China's solar power investment surges in Jan.-July

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :China's major power generation enterprises saw a surge of investment in solar power projects in the first seven months of this year, official data showed.

The investment skyrocketed 304 percent from a year ago to 77.3 billion Yuan (about 11.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-July period, said the National Energy Administration.

These companies' investment in power engineering projects totaled 260 billion yuan during the period, up 16.8 percent year on year.

Investment in power grid projects increased 10.4 percent year on year to 223.9 billion yuan, data showed.

As of the end of July, China's total installed power generation capacity stood at about 2.46 billion kilowatts, rising 8 percent from the previous year, said the administration.

Related Topics

China July From Billion

Recent Stories

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

31 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

39 minutes ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.