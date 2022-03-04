UrduPoint.com

China's Space Station To Host 6 Astronauts By End Of 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

China's space station to host 6 astronauts by end of 2022

BEIJING, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :China's space station is expected to host six astronauts from two spaceships by the end of 2022, according to the chief designer of the country's manned space program.

The Shenzhou-13 crew has been in orbit for 140 days. They are in good health, and have so far completed all planned or added tasks as needed. They are expected to return to Earth in mid-April, Zhou Jianping said.

This year, China will launch two lab modules for the space station, two manned spacecraft and two cargo spacecraft. The Shenzhou-14 crew will witness the arrival of two lab modules during their stay in orbit, said Zhou, who is also a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.

The Shenzhou-15 crew will fly to the space station before the end of this year and join the Shenzhou-14 crew in space. At that time, the space station will consist of three modules, two manned spacecraft and one cargo spacecraft, with a total mass of nearly 100 tonnes, Zhou said.

The space station will carry a large number of high-level space experiment devices covering fields such as the life sciences, biological science, material science, combustion science, microgravity fluid science and basic physics, he said.

Related Topics

China All From Top

Recent Stories

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at contain ..

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at container

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ..

Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ties with all countries: FO

47 minutes ago
 OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boas ..

OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boasting Powerful Performance as A ..

49 minutes ago

• Aesthetic and Lightweight Business Flagship – The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 20 ..

55 minutes ago
 Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>