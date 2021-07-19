UrduPoint.com
China's Space-tracking Ship Leaves For New Pacific Mission

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 departed from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province on Monday for a maritime monitoring mission in the Pacific Ocean.

This is the third voyage of the ship in 2021 during which it has spent more than 150 days at sea.

Before this voyage, crew members examined on board facilities and replenished supplies.

China's third-generation space-tracking ship has completed 75 missions at sea, including maritime tracking of the Shenzhou spacecraft, the Chang'e lunar probe and BeiDou satellites.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

