NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 departed from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province on Monday to conduct spacecraft monitoring missions. This marks the ship's first ocean voyage in 2023 and the longest one since 2020.

Prior to the voyage, the crew members inspected the ship's on board facilities and replenished their supplies for the upcoming mission.