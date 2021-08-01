UrduPoint.com

NANJING, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-3 returned to its homeport in east China's Jiangsu Province Sunday after completing a new round of maritime monitoring missions.

During the missions, Yuanwang-3 ensured Fengyun-3E meteorological satellite's entry into planned orbit.

Commissioned on May 18, 1995, Yuanwang-3 is a second-generation Chinese space-tracking ship. It has undertaken more than 90 maritime tracking and monitoring tasks for spacecraft, including the Shenzhou spaceships, Chang'e lunar probes and BeiDou satellites.

