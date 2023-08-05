BEIJING, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :China's special envoy Li Hui will make a visit to Jeddah to attend an international conference on Ukraine at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Saturday.

The meeting is reported to take place on August 5 and 6, with representatives of some 30 countries in attendance.

China is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Wang said in a statement.

On a Europe tour from May 15 to 26, Li, special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs, visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU headquarters and Russia, expounding the China's position on political settlement of Ukraine crisis.