China's Spending On R&D Hits 3 Trln Yuan In 2022

Published January 23, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :China's total expenditure on research and development (R&D) amounted to nearly 3.09 trillion Yuan (about 456 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, up 10.4 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

After deducting price factors, China's R&D spending in 2022 rose 8 percent year on year, said the NBS.

China's total spending on R&D accounted for 2.55 percent of its gross domestic product last year, up 0.12 percentage points from the previous year.

Investment in basic research stood at 195.1 billion yuan last year, up 7.4 percent year on year, accounting for 6.32 percent of the total R&D spending, the data showed.

