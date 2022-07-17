UrduPoint.com

China's Sponge City Model Can Reduce Urban Flooding: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 01:00 PM

China's sponge city model can reduce urban flooding: Experts

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Adopting China's sponge city model in major cities of Pakistan may reduce urban flooding by 90%, and this may also help to absorb carbon dioxide, increase animal and plant life and expand green spaces.

The sponge city model aims to use previous pavements, rain gardens, green roofs, urban wetlands, and other innovations to absorb water during storms. The soil then purifies that water and gradually releases it – much like a sponge, CEN reported.

Faced with worsening urban floods, cities in China are embracing nature and building what is termed "sponge cities." Instead of relying on the "grey infrastructure" of levees, pipes, dams and channels, sponge cities allow urban areas to absorb water in times of high rainfall and release it in times of drought.

The 34-hectare "Qunli storm water park" in the city of Harbin in northern China is one example of a successful sponge city. It collects, cleanses and stores stormwater, while also protecting the native natural habitat and providing a beautiful green public space for recreational use.

The government of Pakistan in the past adopted various strategies to avoid urban flooding including the installation of a rainwater harvesting system and the construction of large underground water tanks.

The first urban rainwater harvesting system was installed in the capital city of Islamabad in 2010 at the iconic Faisal Mosque to conserve 3 million litres of water.

On the other hand, in 2020 the Lahore city management launched its first underground water storage system to collect rainwater for reuse and reduce flooding in the city of over 11 million.

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), in collaboration with its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), developed the first rainwater storage in the city to recharge the depleting groundwater resources. So far, 3 out of 22 underground tanks have been constructed successfully.

Experts believe that climate change is the major cause of the heavier than average downpour in Pakistan. In the months of June-July, continuous rain in Pakistan has killed more than 150 people, triggering flash floods and affecting millions more.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Storm Water China Drought Harbin May 2020 Mosque Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

12 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

12 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

12 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.