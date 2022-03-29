UrduPoint.com

China's Sportswear Industry Booms With Local Brands On Trend

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China's sportswear industry booms with local brands on trend

FUZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Hoodies with eye-catching Chinese characters. Coats covered in tiger stripes. Shoes featuring traditional floral patterns. China's homegrown sportswear is the latest craze among its young generation as they begin to switch from international brands to locally produced ones.

Behind this Chinese fad, or guochao, is a burgeoning Chinese athletic apparel industry and market fueled in part by the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, emerging as a new driving force for China's economic growth.

ANTA Sports, a Chinese sportswear brand, released figures on March 22 saying its revenue in 2021 hit 49.3 billion yuan, a 38.9 percent year-on-year increase. According to Euromonitor, a global market research company, ANTA Sports held 16.2 percent market share of China's sports shoes and apparel in 2021, surpassing Adidas's 14.8 percent and edging closer to Nike's 25.2 percent, representing the largest market share.

With the rise of domestic brands comes greater demands. "We will continue to encourage technological innovation in performance sports and provide the best product experience for consumers with different purchasing power," said Wu Yonghua, executive director of ANTA Sports.

Other market players like Li-Ning and XTEP cannot be overlooked either. XTEP did not buckle under mounting downward pressure on China's economy compounded by sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks. Instead, its revenue doubled from 2017, exceeding 10 billion Yuan for the first time in 2021.

Shuhua Sports, official fitness equipment supplier for the Beijing Winter Olympics, recently released its 2030 strategic plan, vowing to hit 10 billion yuan in sales by that year.

"The world sees different Chinese brands via Beijing 2022, as more domestic brands and products have become recognized worldwide," said Zhang Weijian, CEO of Shuhua Sports.

The rise of domestic brands contributes to the rosy outlook of China's sportswear industry in the long term.

"The continued growth of domestic brands will further improve upstream and downstream supply chains, thus spurring regional economic and social progress," said Zhang Qing, founder of Key-Solution, a sports consultancy.

Perhaps in the next decade, a sportswear hub with global influence will emerge in southeast China, where many sports apparel makers concentrate, Zhang added.

Related Topics

World Sports China Company Young Beijing Progress Hub March 2017 Market Olympics From Industry Share Best Billion

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pat ..

UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pattoki

7 minutes ago
 'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet ..

'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

19 minutes ago
 PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

23 minutes ago
 Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Securi ..

Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Security Talks - IAEA

23 minutes ago
 Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Rus ..

Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Russian-Ukrainian Negotiations

23 minutes ago
 Power loom gutted in faisalabad

Power loom gutted in faisalabad

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>