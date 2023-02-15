BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :-- The Spring Festival travel rush, which began on Jan. 7 this year, ended on Wednesday, with passenger traffic continuing to recover.

During the 40-day travel rush, more than 1.

5 billion trips took place by rail, highway, water, and civil aviation, official data showed.

The country's railway passenger flow continued to rebound. Statistics showed that since Feb. 1, an average of more than 9 million passenger trips were made every day, and railway passenger transport has recovered to 90 percent of the figure for the 2019 corresponding travel rush period.