BEIJING, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :China's stamp tax revenue rose 11.1 percent year on year to 292.2 billion Yuan (about 42.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first seven months of this year, official data showed.

During this period, stock trading stamp tax revenue went up 11 percent from a year ago to 184.

7 billion yuan, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Data also showed that China's fiscal revenue dropped 9.2 percent year on year during the first seven months of this year.

The country's fiscal revenue amounted to approximately 12.5 trillion yuan during the period, the data showed.