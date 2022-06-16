BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :China's stamp tax revenue rose 13.7 percent year on year to 216.5 billion Yuan (about 32.27 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first five months of this year, official data showed on Thursday.

During this period, stock trading stamp tax revenue went up 15 percent from a year ago to 141.

3 billion yuan, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Thursday's data also showed that China's fiscal revenue dropped 10.1 percent year on year during the first five months of this year. The country's fiscal revenue amounted to about 8.67 trillion yuan during the period, the data showed.