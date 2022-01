TOKYO, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Following is the starting lineup of China's national team in the final round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Zone qualifier against Japan here on Thursday: Goalkeeper: 1-Yan Junling Defenders: 2-Zheng Zheng, 4-Wang Shenchao, 5-Zhang Linpeng, 6-Jiang Guangtai, 20-Zhu ChenjieMidfielders: 15-Wu Xi (C), 13-Xu Xin, 8-Hao JunminForwards: 7-Wu Lei, 9-Zhang Yuning