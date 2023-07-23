Open Menu

China's State Council Appoints, Removes Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, announced on Sunday the appointment and removal of officials.

Yu Yanhong was appointed head of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, replacing Yu Wenming.

Liu Guangyuan was named deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Xia Xiande was removed from his post as vice minister of finance.

Qin Yizhi was removed from his post as deputy head of the State Market Regulatory Administration.

Chen Dong will no longer serve as deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR.

