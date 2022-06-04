(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The State Grid Corporation of China said that it will invest an all-time high of more than 500 billion Yuan (about 74.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in power grid projects in 2022 to help bolster the country's economic growth amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

The input is expected to drive more than 1 trillion yuan in investment from all sources, said the State Grid.

The company will start constructing ultra-high voltage power transmission projects as early as possible, and begin construction on key power grid projects below 500 kV, it said.

The intensive construction of key power grid projects will be conducive to promoting the high-quality development of the power grid and will drive the upstream and downstream industries to resume work and production, said the company.

The State Grid invested a total of 2.38 trillion yuan in the country's power grid during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).