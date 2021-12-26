UrduPoint.com

China's Stock Market Draws 1.34 Mln New Investors In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 02:20 PM

China's stock market draws 1.34 mln new investors in November

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Nearly 1.34 million new investors in China opened accounts to trade in stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses in November, industrial data showed.

This marks an increase of 36.

38 percent from the previous month, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC).

At the end of last month, the number of investors with A-share accounts stood at 196 million, CSDC data showed.

The country saw about 18.26 million new investors in its stock market in the first 11 months of this year, surpassing the total figure of 2020 and hitting a record high since 2017, according to the CSDC.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai November Stocks 2017 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Province with proje ..

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Banglad ..

UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Bangladesh over ferry fire victims

4 hours ago
 DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambass ..

DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambassador

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.