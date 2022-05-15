BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) --:China's securities market attracted around 1.26 million new investors in April, industrial data showed.

The figure include 1.25 million individual investors and 2,900 institutional investors, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

By the end of last month, the number of investors in China's securities market reached 203.7 million, the data showed.