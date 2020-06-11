UrduPoint.com
China's Street Vendors Rush To Sell Despite Mixed Messages

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Snacks, underwear, jewellery and even rabbits -- Chinese hard-hit by this year's economic turmoil are selling their wares on the street after a top leader offered support to hawkers despite long-standing curbs on the practice.

Many are meeting stiff resistance from police, who have spent years trying to sweep such stalls off the streets to clean up their city's image, and reviled urban management officers known as "chengguan", who have repeatedly and sometimes violently cracked down on street pedlars -- usually low-income migrant workers.

The mixed messaging began when a government website reported that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had told street stall holders they were a key part of the economy during a visit to northeast China last week.

"The street vendor economy and the small shop economy are important sources of employment... and are just as vital to China as high-end luxury stores," Li told traders, after asking how they had fared during the last few months of restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic.

While not backed by any formal policy, Li's comments spurred people nationwide to set up street stalls, including on the back of bikes and even on pavements.

But just as they took to the streets after Li's comments, they were shooed out of central hotspots in Beijing as authorities vowed to step up scrutiny.

Wang Zhiping, a 72-year-old former street cleaner originally from central Henan province, took up street selling after hearing Li's words of encouragement.

"I only started last week, but business hasn't been very good. I have no other source of income and my health is too poor to continue cleaning," said Wang, who sells socks in a Beijing underpass.

"Li Keqiang is a senior Communist Party member. Why are the chengguan going against what the Communist Party is supporting?"People's Daily, a Communist Party mouthpiece, called for stricter oversight of street traders, while the state-run Beijing Daily claimed that the stalls were backward and "not suited" to the city.

"I only started selling grilled pancakes this week but chengguan have chased me off four times already," said a middle-aged woman, who refused to give her name, running a mobile food stall in the capital's Chaoyang district.

