UrduPoint.com

China's Strong Economic Rebound To Provide More Opportunities To Other Countries: IMF Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's strong economic rebound to provide more opportunities to other countries: IMF chief

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) --:China is going to contribute about one third of global growth this year, which will provide more opportunities to other countries, said Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday.

"We have been pleased to see this rebound of China not only for China, but also because of China's role in the world economy," Georgieva told a press briefing on the IMF's Global Policy Agenda.

"China this year is going to contribute about one third of global growth. We calculated that 1 percent more growth in China translates into 0.3 percent more growth for the economies that are connected to China," she said.

Related Topics

IMF World China

Recent Stories

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

30 minutes ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

42 minutes ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.