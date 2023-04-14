(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) --:China is going to contribute about one third of global growth this year, which will provide more opportunities to other countries, said Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday.

"We have been pleased to see this rebound of China not only for China, but also because of China's role in the world economy," Georgieva told a press briefing on the IMF's Global Policy Agenda.

"China this year is going to contribute about one third of global growth. We calculated that 1 percent more growth in China translates into 0.3 percent more growth for the economies that are connected to China," she said.