VANCOUVER, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Two-time world champion pair Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China scored a runaway victory at the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada International here on Saturday, winning with 31 points to spare.

Russia's Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin claimed the silver medal while Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc of the United States rose from sixth to take the bronze.

Skating to "Bridge Over Troubled Water", Sui/Han earned 145.11 points for free skate after landing a triple twist, triple toe-double toe-double toe, big throw triple flip and Salchow, while their only glitch came when Sui fell on the triple Salchow.

The 2018 Olympic silver medalists totaled 224.05 points for the title, beating the 2018 world junior champions