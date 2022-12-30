UrduPoint.com

China's Sun Becomes First Post-2000 ITTF Year-end World No. 1

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 01:40 PM

China's Sun becomes first post-2000 ITTF year-end world No. 1

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :China's Sun Yingsha has made history by becoming the first post-2000 player to finish as the year-end world No. 1 in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings.

Born in 2000, Sun rose to top of the world rankings on January 30 for the first time. She topped the recently-released year-end world rankings with 8,270 points.

The 22-year-old won titles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao and WTT Cup Finals in October, after helping China claim its fifth consecutive women's title at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

"Starting the year as world No. 1 will be a new kind of pressure for Sun Yingsha. At just 22, Sun's career is just getting started," read a WTT article on its website.

Sun was followed by teammates Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi.

Japanese duo Mima Ito and Hina Hayata ranked fifth and sixth respectively. Other players among world top 10 are Chen Xingtong (China), Kasumi Ishikawa (Japan), Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) and Han Ying (Germany).

Reigning world champion Fan Zhendong of China led the men's singles world rankings with 7,700 points in the final edition of 2022.

"The last 12 months has been full of highs for Fan. When the biggest stage called the world No. 1 answered," said the WTT.

Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto followed in second. China's Ma Long and Wang Chuqin were placed third and fourth respectively.

Other top 10 male paddlers include Truls Moregard (Sweden), Liang Jingkun (China), Hugo Calderano (Brazil), Lin Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei), Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany) and Darko Jorgic (Slovenia).

Related Topics

Tennis World China Germany Chengdu Hong Kong Male Kem Taipei Brazil Japan Slovenia Sweden January October Women Top

Recent Stories

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

19 minutes ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

47 minutes ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

56 minutes ago
 FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference t ..

FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month

1 hour ago
 SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in ..

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.