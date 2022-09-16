(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.3 percent in August, down from 5.4 percent in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

In the first eight months of the year, a total of 8.98 million new urban jobs were created, NBS data showed.

The surveyed unemployment rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, stood at 4.3 percent in August, according to the data.

The surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities came in at 5.4 percent in August, down from 5.6 percent in July.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas, including migrant workers in cities.