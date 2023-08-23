Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :At his restaurant in central Beijing, controversy over the release of Fukushima wastewater has left Yao facing a choice: continue stocking his popular Japanese tuna and risk the ire of some consumers or source it from other countries where price and quality could vary.

Chinese sushi and sashimi lovers have expressed reservations after Japan kicked off plans for the disposal of waste from the stricken power plant into the Pacific Ocean, 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear disasters.

The intended release has been deemed safe by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but China nonetheless banned food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures, with Hong Kong following suit this week.

Restaurants in Beijing and Hong Kong are already reeling from the restrictions.

"To tell the truth, we have felt the impact," said Yao at the entrance of his restaurant.

Hong Kong food caterer Jasy Choi, who runs a small kitchen for takeaway Japanese food, told AFP the ban would cause a business overhaul.

"About 80 percent of the seafood products we use come from Japan," the 36-year-old chef said.

"If more than half of my Japan-imported ingredients are affected, then it would be difficult for me to continue to operate." China and Hong Kong are the largest importers of Japanese foodstuffs in the world, according to Tokyo's agriculture ministry, bringing in around 500 billion Yen ($3.44 billion) worth of products from the East Asian country.

But the release has some consumers concerned about safety.

At a chain restaurant in Beijing, as small plates of sushi and other Japanese dishes glided by on a conveyor belt, mother Liu Dan underlined these fears.

"From August 24, I'll specifically tell my child and husband that we will consciously avoid these seafood products when eating at restaurants and shopping," she said.

Asked about scientific reports concluding that Japan's wastewater release plan is safe -- including one published in July by the IAEA -- Liu expressed doubt.

"I have no way of proving whether or not (such reports) are true. I can just say that judging from the plainest of feelings, this definitely isn't rational," she said.

"Otherwise why would there be worries about the release?"