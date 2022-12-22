UrduPoint.com

China's Suzhou Gears Up For COVID-19 Infection Increase

Published December 22, 2022

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :In the Gusu District of Suzhou City in east China's Jiangsu Province, obsolete nucleic acid testing booths have been repurposed into temporary fever clinics to cope with a recent surge in patients battling COVID-19 infections.

Wu Yanfang, a community doctor in the district's Shuangta sub-district, has been working with colleagues in a temporary fever clinic since Dec. 10.

"The number of visiting residents has increased from a few to dozens. We have extended working hours according to the number of consultations."Each fever clinic has a consultation room and a pharmacy room, which can provide a one-stop medical service including diagnosis, prescription issuing and medicine dispensing. "Patients with fever, sore throat, or respiratory diseases can receive basic treatment and get medicines here. We will transfer some patients to hospitals if they have more severe symptoms," Wu said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

