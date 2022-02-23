UrduPoint.com

China's Suzhou Reports Two New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

China's Suzhou reports two new confirmed COVID-19 cases

NANJING, Feb. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported two confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic carriers in the first 15 hours of Wednesday.

All new cases were detected in designated quarantine sites, according to local authorities.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the city had registered a total of 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 asymptomatic cases since new infections were first reported on Feb. 13, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

Currently, Suzhou has 56 medium-risk areas for COVID-19. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the city had traced a total of 9,557 close contacts and 15,753 secondary close contacts.

Starting from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Suzhou launched a new round of mass nucleic acid testing in the city's four county-level cities, and by 3 p.m., samples from over 5 million people had been collected.

A team of around 500 professionals has been tasked with disinfecting surfaces of 325,700 square meters of related objects and 166,800 cubic meters of air.

Related Topics

China Suzhou From Million P

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

1 minute ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

1 minute ago
 Trump's TRUTH Social App Continues to Top Download ..

Trump's TRUTH Social App Continues to Top Downloads on Day 3 After Launching

1 minute ago
 Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Pakistan earns $1301 million from IT services' exp ..

Pakistan earns $1301 million from IT services' export in 1st half

1 minute ago
 CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus tests positive for COV ..

CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus tests positive for COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>