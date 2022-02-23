NANJING, Feb. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported two confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic carriers in the first 15 hours of Wednesday.

All new cases were detected in designated quarantine sites, according to local authorities.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the city had registered a total of 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 asymptomatic cases since new infections were first reported on Feb. 13, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

Currently, Suzhou has 56 medium-risk areas for COVID-19. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the city had traced a total of 9,557 close contacts and 15,753 secondary close contacts.

Starting from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Suzhou launched a new round of mass nucleic acid testing in the city's four county-level cities, and by 3 p.m., samples from over 5 million people had been collected.

A team of around 500 professionals has been tasked with disinfecting surfaces of 325,700 square meters of related objects and 166,800 cubic meters of air.