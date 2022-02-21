BEIJING, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :China's tablet shipments record highest growth in seven years China's tablet computer shipments expanded 21.8 percent year on year in 2021, the highest growth rate in nearly seven years, said an industry report.

Tablet computer shipments totaled around 28.

46 million units, according to the industry report published by the global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

In the fourth quarter of last year, China's shipments of tablets jumped 20.9 percent year on year to 7.42 million units.

IDC's data also revealed that global tablet manufacturers shipped 168 million tablet devices in 2021, the highest level since 2016.