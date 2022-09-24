UrduPoint.com

China's Telecom Sector Posts Stable Growth In Jan-Aug

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 02:40 PM

China's telecom sector posts stable growth in Jan-Aug

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :China's telecommunications sector logged steady expansion in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

The combined industrial revenue rose 8.2 percent year on year to 1.07 trillion Yuan (about 153.3 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Emerging businesses, such as big data, cloud computing, internet data centers and the Internet of Things, expanded rapidly during the period. The total revenue from emerging businesses of China's three telecom giants -- China Telecom, China mobile and China Unicom -- surged 34.

1 percent year on year to 207.5 billion yuan.

In breakdown, the revenue for cloud computing services soared 130.3 percent year on year, while that for big data and the Internet of Things surged 56.4 percent and 24.5 percent, respectively.

Steady progress was also made in the construction of 5G base stations. By the end of August, the number of 5G base stations in China had exceeded 2.1 million.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Mobile China Progress 5G August From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

39 minutes ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

2 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

3 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.