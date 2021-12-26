UrduPoint.com

China's Telecom Sector Report Robust Revenue Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :China's telecommunications industry registered robust growth in revenue in the first 11 months of this year, official data shows.

The combined industrial revenue rose 8.1 percent year on year to over 1.35 trillion Yuan (about 212 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-November period, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The growth was down 0.1 percentage points from the figure for the January-October period, the data showed.

By the end of November, China's three telecom giants -- China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom -- had over 1.

64 billion mobile phone users, a net increase of 47.92 million users compared with the end of last year. The number of 5G mobile subscribers reached 497 million, up 298 million from the end of last year, according to the ministry.

The three telecom companies also saw a steady increase in the number of fixed broadband internet users by the end of November, with subscribers rising by 51.85 million from the end of last year to stand at 535 million.

