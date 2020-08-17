UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Tencent Buys Into French Game Developer Voodoo

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

China's Tencent buys into French game developer Voodoo

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :French video game developer Voodoo said Monday it had sold a minority stake to Chinese tech giant Tencent which is caught in a standoff with US President Donald Trump over its hugely popular WeChat social media app.

Founded in 2013, and known for its easy-to-play smartphone games, Voodoo is now valued at 1.2 billion Euros ($1.42 billion), according to a company statement which did not divulge the amount of the Tencent investment.

The transaction, Voodoo added, will help "develop its growth strategy and adapt its games to the Asian market." Tencent -- one of the world's largest smartphone gaming companies -- is enjoying a boost from the coronavirus pandemic, with lockdowns forcing billions of people to stay indoors for weeks on end.

The Voodoo statement said its cofounder Alexandre Yazdi will remain the principal stakeholder and will retain control of the group, alongside the current board of directors.

Paris-based Voodoo has developed games such as Helix Jump, Baseball Boy, Snake vs Block, Hole.io, Aquapark.io, and Purple Diver, which have minimalist interfaces and do not require tutorials.

Helix Jump, downloaded 500 million times, consists of guiding a bouncing ball down a spiral maze.

Goldman Sachs invested 172 million euros in Voodoo in 2018.

Trump has recently ratcheted up tensions with China and has announced a ban from mid-September on Chinese internet giants WeChat and TikTok, citing national security concerns.

Related Topics

Internet World Minority China Social Media Company Trump 2018 Market From Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

40 minutes ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

41 minutes ago

UAE’s constant price GDP amounts to AED368.52 bi ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed launches the &#039;25 Years of Pr ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties launches ten-year rent-to-o ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.