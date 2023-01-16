Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese tech giant Tencent said Monday it had fired more than a hundred employees for violating company policies, with some referred to police and later found guilty of bribery and embezzlement.

The Hong Kong-listed company is the world's top video game maker and the owner of popular super-app WeChat but has struggled under a broad regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector initiated in late 2020.

In a statement, the firm -- which in November posted its second consecutive quarterly decline in revenue -- said it had found more than 100 employees guilty of violating its anti-fraud policy.

More than 10 were transferred to China's public security organ, it added.