UrduPoint.com

China's Textile, Apparel Exports See Stable Growth In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

China's textile, apparel exports see stable growth in 2022

BEIJING, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :China's exports of textile and apparel products registered stable growth last year, data showed.

The export volume reached 323.3 billion U.S. Dollars in 2022, up 2.6 percent year on year, according to the China National Textile and Apparel Council.

Textile exports gained 2 percent from a year ago to total about 148 billion U.S. dollars, while exports of apparel and accessories rose 3.2 percent to over 175 billion U.S. dollars.

Large textile enterprises saw their combined operating revenue climb 0.9 percent year on year to nearly 5.26 trillion Yuan (about 780 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022.

Related Topics

Exports China Textile From Billion

Recent Stories

First edition of Womenâ€™s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Womenâ€™s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of Am ..

Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of American University of Sharjah

1 hour ago
 SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039 ..

SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039;

1 hour ago
 Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

2 hours ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.