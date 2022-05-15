UrduPoint.com

China's Textile, Apparel Exports Up 8.65 Pct In First Four Months

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

China's textile, apparel exports up 8.65 pct in first four months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) --:China's exports of textile and apparel maintained growth momentum in the first four months of the year, said China National Textile and Apparel Council, citing data from Chinese customs.

Textile and apparel exports rose 8.65 percent year on year to 95.84 billion U.S.

Dollars from January to April, the data showed.

Textile exports reached 48.82 billion dollars, up 11.14 percent from a year ago, and apparel exports were 47.02 billion dollars, an increase of 6.17 percent year on year.

In April alone, the country's textile exports edged up 1.63 percent year on year to 23.59 billion dollars. E

